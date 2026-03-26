Working behind the scenes at American Family Field: See what It takes to make a Brewers game happen

I stepped off the sidelines and into the action to try out some of the jobs that make a Brewers game happen, getting a behind-the-scenes look inside American Family Field.

WATCH: Kidd O'Shea serves up food at American Family Field

Serving up food at American Family Field

There is nothing like game day at the ballpark, but it takes a lot of work to pull it all off.

My first stop was the concession stand. I tried my best, but the professionals do this every single game and make it look easy.

Leslie Stachowiak

Next up was the grounds crew. The field does not just look good by accident. Every line and every inch of dirt is carefully maintained.

Leslie Stachowiak

Then it was time for one of the most iconic jobs in baseball: the job of Bernie Brewer. And yes, I took a ride down the slide.

Leslie Stachowiak

Finally, I went up to the control room. This is where the game comes to life. The lights, music, replays and the giant scoreboard all happen in real time. It is like running a live television show with zero room for error.

Leslie Stachowiak

From the front lines to behind the scenes, every role plays a part in the game day experience. After trying all four jobs, I have a whole new respect for the people who make American Family Field run.

WATCH: Kidd O'Shea works with Brewers grounds crew

Kidd works with the Brewers grounds crew

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