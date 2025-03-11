Work to resume on I-894 project in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — Beginning Tuesday, March 11, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will resume work along I-894 between 84th Street and 35th Street in Milwaukee County.
Construction crews will resume shoulder work along the I-894 corridor. No closures are anticipated this week, according to a release from WisDOT.
Closures
Starting March 17, the I-894 westbound exit ramp to southbound Forest Home Avenue (WIS 24) will close for about two weeks for storm sewer work. The northbound Forest Home Avenue (WIS 24) entrance ramp to eastbound I-894 will also close for about two weeks for storm sewer work, according to WisDOT.
Expect additional ramp and lane closures as the project progresses. Construction began in late 2023 and is scheduled for completion this summer.
To visit the project webpage, click here.
