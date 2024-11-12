MILWAUKEE — It was a rough weekend for Traci Scott. Since Friday, her car has been stuck in the Extra Space Storage facility near 76th and Good Hope.

On Friday, Scott went to her storage unit and parked her car in the garage. When she was finished, she tried to leave, but the garage door was shut and locked.

"I put my code in outside, and it wouldn't open," Scott said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

By Friday night, the storage facility staff was gone. Scott tried calling the emergency line and spoke to multiple customer service representatives.

Watch: Woman's car stuck in Northside storage facility all weekend

Woman's car stuck in Northside storage facility all weekend

Scott even called Milwaukee police, who responded along with the fire department, but they were unable to open the door.

"I'm trying to take it well, but it's really difficult," Scott said. "I need my car; that's just it, I need my car."

As of Monday afternoon, Scott's car is still in the storage facility, and a note on the code box says the door is temporarily out of service.

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones made calls and sent emails to both the local branch and the national offices.

In response to his inquiry, Extra Space said they would send an electrician to fix the garage. Once resolved, they will reach out to Scott to retrieve her car.

TMJ4 will follow up with Scott to see if she gets her car back.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip