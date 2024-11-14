Woman who had her car stuck in storage facility gets car back after five days

MILWAUKEE — Since Friday evening, Traci Scott has had her life turned upside down.

Her car has been trapped inside the Extra Space Storage near 76th and Good Hope since Friday after electrical work impacted the gate's ability to open.

After speaking with customer service representatives and police over the weekend, she was still unable to retrieve her car.

Then she turned to TMJ4.

"I need my car, that's just it, I need my car," Scott told TMJ4 on Monday.

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones spent Monday evening trying to help Scott, sending emails to Extra Space’s corporate office and calling their offices.

On Wednesday morning, Scott got the good news. Extra Space called her to say her car was ready to be picked up.

"My life is back to normal," Scott told TMJ4. "But it really put my life on hold. I missed doctor's appointments. I had to walk to the bus stop with my lunch in my backpack to go to work."

Scott works night shifts and has been relying on others to get her to and from work. While she’s relieved the situation is over, she’s still frustrated it took this long.

"I believe my car would have probably been stuck even longer had I not reached out to you because they needed that pressure," Scott told Jones when asked why she reached out to TMJ4.

Extra Space told TMJ4 they have offered Scott two months off her storage rental fee.

"That's not sufficient," Scott said. "They really put my life on hold. I missed a doctor's appointment."

But for the moment, Scott is all smiles now that she gets to drive her car for the first time in nearly a week.

