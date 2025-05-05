Woman pleads not guilty in shooting death of Milwaukee dentist

MILWAUKEE — The woman accused of killing a prominent Milwaukee dentist pleaded not guilty to second-degree reckless homicide on Monday.
Keionna McGowan, 27, appeared in court Monday morning where she waived her right to a preliminary hearing and entered a plea of not guilty, according to court records.
Prosecutors say McGowan allegedly shot and killed 41-year-old Dr. Akintunde Bowden, who she claimed was aggressively kicking her door, according to a criminal complaint filed April 24.
Prosecutors say the dispute was over how loud she was playing music. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the complaint.
She’s due back in court on June 12 for a scheduling conference, according to court records.
