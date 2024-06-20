Watch Now
Woman killed after car crash off 76th street in Greendale

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 20, 2024

The Greendale Police Department was called to a bank parking lot just before 9:00 Thursday morning for a two vehicle crash.

The incident happened at the BMO Harris branch off South 76th Street.

Police say one of the vehicles hit an electrical box and an empty car parked in the lot. A 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Greendale Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office.

If you have any information that might aid the investigation, contact Greendale PD at 414-423-2121

