Woman arrested after car crashes into sand barrels at I-794 at Lincoln Memorial Drive

MILWAUKEE — We’re getting a new look at a crash on I-794 near Lincoln Memorial Drive, where officials say a woman lost control of her vehicle, hit the interstate wall, and then slammed into sand barrels.

State DOT footage via SafetyVid.org

It happened Monday morning, on Nov. 11, around 1:30 a.m.

Watch: Car crashes into sand barrels at I-794 at Lincoln Memorial Drive

Car crashes into sand barrels at I-794 at Lincoln Memorial Drive

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tells us the driver, a 23-year-old woman, may have fallen asleep behind the wheel while intoxicated. She is not believed to be seriously injured.

She was arrested for OWI and later released to a responsible party.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip