Woman arrested after car crashes into sand barrels at I-794 at Lincoln Memorial Drive

MILWAUKEE — We’re getting a new look at a crash on I-794 near Lincoln Memorial Drive, where officials say a woman lost control of her vehicle, hit the interstate wall, and then slammed into sand barrels.
It happened Monday morning, on Nov. 11, around 1:30 a.m.
Watch: Car crashes into sand barrels at I-794 at Lincoln Memorial Drive
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tells us the driver, a 23-year-old woman, may have fallen asleep behind the wheel while intoxicated. She is not believed to be seriously injured.
She was arrested for OWI and later released to a responsible party.
