WMSE hosts 23rd annual Rockabilly Chili fundraiser at MSOE’s Kern Center

Join thousands of chili lovers for Wisconsin’s largest restaurant chili cook-off, hosted by WMSE.

The fundraiser will be held Sunday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at MSOE’s Kern Center (1245 N. Broadway).

Over 40 different chilis will be available from restaurants, cafes, and caterers across Milwaukee. Some of the participating restaurants include Beans & Barley, Crafty Cow, Plant Joy, BelAir Cantina, and many more. Check out the full list ofparticipating restaurants.

The fun does not stop at sampling chili: guests decide which place has the best meat, heat, veggie, the most unique chili, and the place with the hottest display.

This event is fun for the whole family. Coloring activities will be available for the kiddos.

Fundraiser attendees can expect music from Chicken Shack DJ Jonny Z, and Saturday Morning Car Tunes DJ Ditrich.

Guests who bring in two or more non-perishable food items, to be donated to the Hunger Task Force, will receive two additional sample tickets. Healthy food items like peanut butter, low-sodium canned vegetables, and whole-grain breakfast cereals are needed most at this time.

Clickhere for ticket information.

