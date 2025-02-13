Witnesses recall what they saw after police killed a man they say was firing a large gun near 27th & Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A picture shows a man walking with a rifle moments before police say they apprehended a suspect who was firing a gun into the air near 27th and Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

Police shot and killed the suspect, and one officer was shot during the incident. That officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's the man Dayvin Hallmon says he saw walking around the neighborhood.

"I looked out and saw a man with a very large gun going down the street," Hallmon told TMJ4 after the shooting.

Hallmon, who teaches music at a local church, heard loud noises that shook the building's foundation.

Witnesses recall deadly gunfire exchange between Milwaukee police and armed suspect

When he went to check, he saw the man with the gun, who police have yet to identify. Hallmon’s first thought was for safety.

"Get the hell down," Hallmon thought when he saw the gun. "Like, what else do you do? Get down."

Josephine Weston says she was waiting at a bus stop on 27th Street when she witnessed the moment police killed the suspect.

"I saw him when he collapsed, and I saw him when the police were firing at him," Weston told TMJ4. "Just seeing that, I was crying. That could’ve been somebody in my family."

Antonio Thompson, who lives on 26th and Wells, says he heard the gunshots.

"I was just upstairs in my bedroom with the windows open, and all of a sudden I heard probably like 10 gunshots, super loud," Thompson said. "Some of them messed with my ears."

The suspect involved in the shooting has not yet been identified, nor has a motive. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is handling the investigation, with the Oak Creek Police Department designated as the lead agency.

Police said video from the incident will be released in accordance with standard operating procedure 575.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duty, according to normal protocol.

