Witness, surveillance footage lead to arrest in fatal Milwaukee street shooting

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been arrested following a shooting in broad daylight on a public street last week.

Jose A. Arroyo Cervantes, 35, of Milwaukee, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon in the death of 52-year-old Ortho Herrera-Conchi.

The shooting occurred around 3:55 p.m. on April 22 at 1728 S. 7th Street.

A witness, who was a passenger in Herrera-Conchi's vehicle at the time of the shooting, came forward with details of the crime. The witness told authorities that Herrera-Conchi was stopped at the intersection of West Maple and South 7th Street, allowing a pedestrian to cross the road. At that time, Cervantes was allegedly behind them in a black minivan and attempted to cut them off.

Cervantes then allegedly turned at the same time as Herrera-Conchi, pulled up beside him and fired two shots. Following the shots, Herrera-Conchi crashed his vehicle into a building. The witness told police that he ran from the vehicle to get help, and while he was away from the vehicle, he saw the suspect walk up to the vehicle and fire more shots before running back to the van and taking off.

An autopsy confirmed Herrera-Conchi died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

The black van was tracked down to a home in Watertown, Wis. Cervantes' birth certificate and social security number were found inside the van. Cervantes was identified by two witnesses in a police lineup, and surveillance video from multiple camera angles in the neighborhood corroborated witness statements. Cell tower data also places Cervantes' phone at the scene.

