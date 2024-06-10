Watch Now
Witness speaks on car driving on I-94 with no tire, kicking up sparks

On Sunday, a black sedan, drove Westbound on I-94 without a tire, spreading sparks and shedding debris on the highway.
Angela Medina and the Black sedan kicking up sparks
TMJ4
Angela Medina and the Black sedan kicking up sparks
Posted at 5:59 PM, Jun 10, 2024

MILWAUKEE — On Sunday, a TMJ4 employee took video of a car kicking up sparks and shedding debris all over I-94.

I-94 car kicking sparks
A car was driving West on I-94 without a tire Sunday afternoon, causing sparks to fly over the road.

The black sedan drove for miles from the Marquette Interchange to Brookfield before the driver was stopped by Police. Brookfield PD confirmed to TMJ4 that the driver of the sedan was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Angela Medina
Angela Median says she saw the car driving on I-94. She was shocked to see someone driving like that, especially in broad daylight.

Angela Medina wrote in the Facebook comments that she saw the car, and was driving behind it for miles before she reached her exit. So TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones met with her to talk about her experience.

"At first, I thought the car was on fire," Medina said.

Medina said she was on her way from Milwaukee to West Allis when she saw the car. At first, it just looked damaged, but when she was closer to it she saw the sparks.

“Sparks were flying up from under his car, then I noticed he didn’t even have a wheel on his front passenger car," Medina said. "It was just rim."

For Medina, she said the incident was a shock.

“Especially in the middle of the day," Medina said. "So just really just kind of watch out for yourself, watch out for your friends, and each other."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

