With near-record temperatures, Clinton Rose Senior Center helps beat the heat

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Monday saw near-record temperatures which has everyone trying to beat the heat.

There arecooling sitesthroughout the city designed for people to get a break from hot temperatures.

One of those cooling sites is Clinton Rose Senior Center on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“When it’s a really hot day, anybody no matter what age group can come into our building," said Sheila Carter, the center manager. "They relax in this beautiful lobby where they’ll be surrounded by a lot of love from our seniors.”

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Sheila Carter is the center manager of the Clinton Rose senior center. He hangs out with the center’s participants all day and says on hot days like Monday, any age group can come in and enjoy time with the community members

TMJ4 went to the Clinton Rose Senior Center to talk to participants about how they use the center to stay cool.

“That heat can take a toll on you," said Louis Smith.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Louis Smith has been a participant at Clinton Rose for 7 years and says the center is the perfect place to beat the heat

He has been participating in center programming for 7 years.

He says it's very important to stay out of the heat, especially for older people.

“Should no elderly person be out in the heat," Smith said. "Because it’s been numerous deaths from people falling out because of the heat, dying because of the heat."

The building is air-conditioned and offers immediate relief from the heat. The center also serves cold water and watermelon to keep people hydrated.

“We want to make them feel safe, we want to make them feel comfortable," said Deborah Lewis, who works and participates at the center. "So they’re like a part of our family and we make sure they’re alright.”

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Deborah Lewis is a participant and manages the gift shop they have. She sells refreshments to guests and says she stays cool by always having water and staying inside when it’s above 90.

The center is open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm from Monday-Friday and it's just one of the several places you can get relief from the heat around the city.

