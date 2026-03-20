From a downtown dessert crawl in Waukesha to the Fight For Air Climb in Milwaukee, here is a look at the top events happening across Wisconsin this weekend.

In Waukesha, those with a sweet tooth can head to Sweets Wauk. The first-ever dessert crawl runs through downtown from 2 to 5, featuring samples, shopping and plenty of treats.

For those looking for a challenge, the Fight For Air Climb takes place in downtown Milwaukee. Participants will climb 30 floors to support clean air and lung health.

WATCH: What will be happening over the weekend in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin Weekend: Sweets Wauk, Fight For Air Climb, Maple Fest, Admirals hockey and big concerts.

The Milwaukee Admirals hit the ice at Panther Arena Saturday night for a big playoff push against Grand Rapids. The first 4,000 fans will receive a voucher for a pair of Brewers tickets.

In Mequon, O’Malley Family Farm hosts Maple Fest tomorrow from 10 to 4. The event includes hayrides, maple demos, live music and family fun.

At the Domes, it is the final weekend of the Modern Wonders Train Show, which features a mix of model trains and floral displays.

Big shows are also coming to town Saturday night, with RuPaul taking over The Rave and New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton performing at Fiserv Forum.

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