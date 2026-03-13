Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade

The annual Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off tomorrow at noon on West Wisconsin Avenue at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, winding through downtown and ending near Water and Highland streets. Expect bagpipes, Irish dancers, floats, and plenty of green throughout the city's entertainment districts.

WATCH: Here's what is happening in Wisconsin this weekend

Wisconsin Weekend: St. Patrick's Day parades, Bucks Pride Night, turtles and more

Kenosha St. Paddy's Guinness Run/Walk

Also tomorrow, the St. Paddy's Guinness Run/Walk kicks off at 9:30 a.m. near Captain Mike's in downtown Kenosha. The festive 2-kilometer route through downtown includes stops for Guinness — or Guinness 0.0 — along the way, kicking off a full day of St. Patrick's celebrations in the city.

Totally Turtles at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Tomorrow in Bayside, the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center hosts Totally Turtles from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Families can get up close with reptile ambassadors and learn how the turtles are cared for. The hands-on indoor program also includes a turtle-themed craft and the chance to snap a photo with one of the turtles.

Bucks Pride Night

Sunday is Bucks Pride Night at Fiserv Forum. The event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community as the Bucks take on the Indiana Pacers.

Oscars Watch Party at POP

Also Sunday, POP — located at 124 W. National Ave. in Milwaukee — hosts an Oscars watch party. The red carpet opens at 5:30 p.m., with the watch party beginning at 6 p.m. Guests who dress up receive complimentary champagne. The event also features an Oscars ballot contest with prizes, live bingo moments during the broadcast, and popcorn and bar specials.

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