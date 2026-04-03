Communities across Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Walworth Counties are hosting a variety of events and activities this weekend.

In Milwaukee, families can head to the Milwaukee County Zoo for Egg Day on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Later that evening, test your music knowledge at Bingo Loco’s Name That Song at Turner Hall Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Watch: Kidd has your weekend events roundup:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Egg hunts, a Holi Festival, PEEPS art exhibition, and more

Racine County offers plenty of Saturday fun, including the Racine Zoo Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Downtown Candy Hop from noon to 2 p.m.

Additionally, the Racine Art Museum PEEPS Art Exhibition is underway now through April 18.

In Kenosha County, celebrate color and culture at the Holi Festival in Salem on Saturday afternoon.

Walworth County features the East Troy Railroad Bunny Trains running Friday and Saturday. The West End Bunny Hop is happening all weekend in Fontana, and the Lake Geneva Jaycees Egg Hunt takes place Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

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