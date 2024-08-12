Wisconsin State Fair sets new attendance record in 2024

WEST ALLIS, WISC. — If it felt like there were a lot of people at the Wisconsin State Fair this year, there were.

This year’s 11-day event set a record with 1,136,805 people taking in the animals, exhibits, and food. That’s 6,000 more fairgoers than the previous record set before the pandemic in 2019.

The record-breaking crowd ate 373,000 cream puffs, took 90,000 trips on the Sky Glider, and consumed more than 35,000 potatoes from the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

This year, the Cream Puff celebrated its 100th anniversary, another staple at the Wisconsin State Fair.

The 2025 fair dates have not yet been released.

