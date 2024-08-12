Wisconsin GOP reopens outreach center for Hispanic voters on Milwaukee's South side

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Less than 3 months until Election Day, the Wisconsin Republican Party recently reopened its Hispanic outreach center at the corner of 13th and Greenfield on Milwaukee’s south side.

“I think this new location is great. It's really right in the heart of the barrio, and a lot of people have already come in and they're asking questions and they're picking up signs,” said Dawn Perez Maldonado.

Dawn Perez Maldonado grew up a few blocks away and says this is the first time she has really seen the GOP take steps to get through to Latino voters in this community.

“I think the Republican Party has finally opened their eyes and said, ‘Hey, you know what? We have to speak to people where they're at, in their language, and address their concerns,’” said Perez Maldonado.

That includes having bilingual volunteers and using signage in both English and Spanish.

Mariano Garcia III is a pastor at a church in the neighborhood and says those efforts are already making a big difference with his parishioners.

“Right now we are seeing, I would call it a revival, people that are never voted before, never been involved in the process, that are now saying, ‘You know what, I want to get involved,’” said Garcia III.

Both Perez Maldonado and Garcia III say they want to get involved with this election cycle to be able to help their neighbor and give them the tools they need to be well-informed this November.

“And I think that's why we're here. Open Doors, come in, ask your questions, find out what the policy is about,” said Perez Maldonado.

“That's what draws us, that's what makes America so unique and different in the world. It's worth defending, it's worth standing up for,” said Garcia III.

