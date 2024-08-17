WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — Many businesses often rely on word of mouth to grow, but sometimes, that just isn’t enough.

That’s where theWisconsin Diverse Enterprise Network comes in.

Known as WiDEN, the new online platform connects local ethnic businesses with Fortune 500 companies looking to expand and take their work to the next level.

“It's also a collaborative engine that helps businesses connect, collaborate and thrive together,” said Abra Fortson, Consultant, WiDEN.

Wisconsin Diverse Enterprise Network offers local entrepreneurs the chance to connect

Abra Fortson works as a WiDEN consultant, guiding entrepreneurs through the process of joining the free network.

“There are a lot of technical resources that exist, but there aren't any like this that are central and that are focused on small and ethnic and diverse businesses,” said Fortson.

Citlali Mendieta Ramos owns Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen in West Allis.

She says WiDEN is a great resource for connecting her with other companies in the region.

“First of all, everybody eats. I love to network with people in general, so why not support each other’s businesses?” said Mendieta Ramos.

While Antigua has been in West Allis for more than 18 years, Mendieta Ramos says that she wants to continue to reinvent herself and make sure that her business stays in the hearts and minds of her community.

“Even though we've always been here, we're always evolving. You know, we’ll always continue to educate ourselves and continue to grow, because we’ve got to keep up with the times,” said Mendieta Ramos.

She encourages anyone who may feel like they are too small to get involved to give it a try.

“If you want to grow, you definitely want to connect with other businesses. So if you’re too small, this is a perfect opportunity for you to join and have others help you, spread the word about you, create awareness, and connect with other businesses that might help you,” said Mendieta Ramos.

