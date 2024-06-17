Wisconsin Black Media Association to announce new name just in time for Juneteenth

The Wisconsin Black Media Association is the local chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. The group is unveiling a new name, just in time for Juneteenth celebrations!

WBMA will now be known as NABJ-Milwaukee, in order to align more closely with the National Association of Black Journalists organization.

"The Wisconsin Black Media Association has served us well since 1979, as it is recognized that we have Black journalists all across Wisconsin,” says Tannette Johnson-Elie, president of the local organization. "However, NABJ has grown exponentially over the past 45 years, creating a strong brand. Our new name continues to help strengthen NABJ’s brand and impact across the country.”

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery. NABJ-Milwaukee members have marched in the local Juneteenth Parades for many years, and doing so "has become a favorite activity to bring... members together" to share culture and heritage.

NABJ-Milwaukee is a professional development organization aimed at helping students and professionals of color get better access to the field of communication. The hope is that the media will better reflect the multiracial communities they cover.

NABJ-Milwaukee hosts journalism workshops, provides scholarships and gives awards. Visit the organization's website here.

