Wisconsin area Navy Sailors excited to bring outreach during Milwaukee Navy Week

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Navy is coming to the shores of Lake Michigan this week as they kick off U.S. Navy Week in Milwaukee.

The week-long celebration includes performances, veteran recognition, and opportunities for the public to learn about naval careers and service.

On Tuesday, sailors will visit the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for breakfast with veterans from 8 to 9 a.m.

Wednesday features the Navy Band performing at Red Arrow Park at noon, followed by an appearance at the Mequon Market from 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday will include a proclamation ceremony recognizing Vietnam veterans at Veterans Park, with the week concluding at the Air and Water Show.

"It's a sense of pride, because I remember walking those streets being that young kid, dreaming 'what am I going to do when I get older?" Said Lt. Lanika Vann, a Cryptologic Warfare Officer. "The dream, it changes, especially once you get involved and you see different people in uniform. You talk about your day-to-day activities and how it is to be a sailor, and when I get those questions, it definitely instills that bit of pride in me."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

This marks the sixth time since 2005 that Milwaukee has been selected for Navy Week, with the most recent visit in 2023. The Navy considers several factors when choosing host cities, including the potential to reach young adults, recruiting, and timing.

For Jack Harris, a nuclear machinist mate on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the week offers a chance to return home while showcasing the diverse career opportunities within the Navy.

"There really is something for everybody. If you're the office type, if you like paperwork stuff, there's that for you. If you're more hands-on on you want that mechanic role, there's a ton of different mechanic positions; it doesn't have to be nuclear. We service everything. There's something for everybody from all the way up and down," Harris said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The U.S. Navy offers more than 150 different jobs or career paths, providing options for various interests and skill sets.

Here are some of the events you can see this weekend:

July 15, 8-9 a.m.: Veterans Breakfast at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center

July 15, 5-7 p.m.: Rainbow Summer Event at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Lawn

July 16, 12-1 p.m.: Heart(beats) of the City with Navy Band Great Lakes at Red Arrow Park

July 16, 5-7 p.m.: Navy Band Great Lakes performance at the Mequon Market

July 16, 5-8 p.m.: Navy Night – Milwaukee Milkmen vs. Chicago Dogs

July 17, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Betty Brinn’s Children's Museum

July 17, 11:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.: Navy Band Great Lakes performance at Bastille Days

July 17, 2-3 p.m.: Milwaukee Navy Week Proclamation Ceremony and Vietnam Veteran recognition at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

July 17, 4-6 p.m.: Music in the Garden performance by Navy Band Great Lakes at the War Memorial

July 17, 5-9 p.m.: Harley-Davidson Bike Nights

July 18, 12-1 p.m.: Civil War Museum History Presentation

July 18, 2:45-3:45 p.m.: Navy Band Great Lakes performance at Bastille Days

July 18, 6-7 p.m.: National Anthem performance at the Milwaukee Milkmen vs. Cleburne Railroaders game

July 19 & 20, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Enjoy Navy virtual reality experiences at “The Strike Group” trailer, a variety of Navy displays, and performances by the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, Blue Angels, at the Milwaukee Air and Water Show

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

