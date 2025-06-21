Wis State Fair announces Chocolate Cream Puffs to be available throughout the fair, other cream puff offerings

WEST ALLIS, Wis — A Wisconsin State Fair tradition continues!

The Wisconsin State Fair has announced details involving the Original Cream Puff offerings at this year's fair. Fair-goers can get excited for the return of long-time favorites, along with the addition of new flavors.

Alongside the fan-favorite Original Cream Puff, guests can get a taste of new flavors added to the menu. Check out the new Celebration Strawberry Cream Puff, presented by UScellular, and decadent Chocolate Cream Puff, all available every day of the fair, July 31 through Aug. 10.

Click here for more information on the Chocolate Cream Puff.

Other Cream Puff offerings include:

Original Cream Puff deliveries - Get cream puffs delivered straight to your door from Thursday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 10. Insulated tote bags and cow print hats are also available for delivery.

Cream Puff Drive-thru - From Monday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 8, get in line at the drive-thru for pick-up orders. The Cream Puff Drive-thru will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. each day.

Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Competition - The annual showdown returns Thursday, Aug. 7. Watch your favorite Wisconsin personalities compete for the winning title. In years past TMJ4 has been featured in the Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Competition. Check out Mariam Mackar competing in 2023.

TMJ4 TMJ4 Reporter Mariam Mackar took on people from other TV and radio stations in our community in Thursday's annual Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest.

Cream Puff Lovin’ Celebration - On Saturday, Aug. 9, Central Park will host a celebration centered around the State Fair staple. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to take the stage in the Fairegoer Cream Puff Eating Competition.

Click here for Wisconsin State Fair ticket information. Save $5 on State Fair admissions tickets through Sunday, June 29.

