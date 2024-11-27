Winter parking goes into effect Sunday, December 1st

Parking in Milwaukee is already confusing, and it’s about to get worse with winter parking regulations starting Sunday, Dec. 1. To help drivers prepare, we have a list below of the winter parking regulations according to the City of Milwaukee.

When does winter parking take effect?



December 1st to March 1st

Where can’t I park?



No overnight parking on through highways and bus routes during 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Visit Street Parking Regulations for specific streets.

What if I have an overnight parking permit or a temporary parking permit?



Alternate side parking is allowed for people with overnight and temporary parking permits.

You can park on both sides from March 1 to Dec 1.

For specific streets, click here.

What happens if I park incorrectly during winter parking regulations?



Citation tickets range from $50 to $150, and the vehicle may be towed at the owner’s expense.

EXCEPTIONS

4-inch rule



Some places may have parking on both sides of the street until a 4-inch snowfall.

When there’s a snowfall of 4 inches or more, then the street side with the posting will become a no-parking zone.

Specific Side parking



Some areas will be restricted to parking on one side of the street.

From Dec 1 to March 1 the specific one-side parking will alternate street sides monthly or will be one specific street side during that time.

Snow Emergency



When a snow emergency is declared, all parking regulations will go into effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city will put up “Snow Route Tow Away Zone” and “Temporary No Parking Tow Away” signs to assist in clean-up.

Cars parked violating the signs will be towed away at the owner’s expense.

What is a snow emergency?



The Commissioner of Public Works will declare a snow emergency when in 24 hours or less, the snow falls to a hazardous depth that hinders vital operations.

Snow emergencies are widely publicized and will be known through radio and television stations.

The emergency will be in effect for a 72-hour period or until snowplow operations have been declared completed by the Commissioner of Public Works.

Where can I park for snow emergencies?



Milwaukee Public School will have some playgrounds and parking lots available for overnight parking during declared snow emergencies.

Call the Department of Public Works at (414) 286-8282 to find a location near you or click here to see the list of locations.

How to stay informed and up to date on winter regulations:

For the latest information, you can sign up for parking text email notifications. The Department of Public Works will also post updates on their X and Facebook pages.

You can also visit the City of Milwaukee's Parking Regulations page for more information.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip