Whitefish Bay preschool teaching assistant arrested for possession of child porn

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — A teaching assistant at Gan Ami Early Childhood Education in Whitefish Bay was arrested for possession of child pornography, the school confirmed Monday.

Gan Ami is a preschool program offered through the Jewish Community Center.

The school informed families of the arrest in a letter Monday stating that the assistant worked one day a week at the school. The person was "immediately suspended without pay" pending the findings of a Whitefish Bay Police Department investigation.

The person has not yet been identified.

The school noted that the teaching assistant did not create any child pornography and no photos or images of children or staff in the program were found.

"This teaching assistant passed a criminal background check in 2021 and had most recently completed and passed an additional fingerprint background check in 2024," the school said. "They were also up to date on their abuse prevention trainings. Additionally, they did not have anything in their employment file indicating that there were any complaints or concerns about inappropriate behavior during their tenure here."

The school provided a document to answer initial questions about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip