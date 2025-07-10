While other crimes decline, Milwaukee homicides increase around 13% in latest data

MILWAUKEE — New data shows major crime is down in Milwaukee in nearly every category with one notable exception — homicides have increased around 13% since last year.

Robbery, burglary, assault, auto theft, arson and carjacking are all on a decline throughout the city. Overall, violent crime is down 17% since last year.

"The demanding work and the remarkable efforts of the men and women on our police department are a big reason public safety is improving in Milwaukee," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder was top of mind for Johnson and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman as they presented the city's quarterly crime statistics Wednesday.

Both men provided the data to the media, but opted not to have the normal joint press conference.

"Under normal circumstances, the Mayor’s Office and MPD would have presented the crime data via press conference," Norman said in a written statement. "These, however, are not normal circumstances. MPD continues to mourn the tragic loss of Police Officer Kendall Corder, along with the planning and preparation to honor his sacrifice. Therefore, we are releasing the quarterly data to the public via this press statement."

Norman said Officer Corder's murder showed an "utter and complete disregard for humanity, and complete lack of respect for the guardians of our community who took the oath to protect and serve."

Milwaukee Police Department

Norman noted that most of the homicides stemmed from "poor conflict resolution, petty arguments, and interfamily conflict."

"We struggle to understand how interpersonal disagreements result in acts of violence, particularly involving youth."

Norman noted that one recent incident involved a teenage boy killing his sister over a "family social media feud."

"What are we teaching our children?" he asked.

He added that a few weeks prior, a 13-year-old shot four people and killed another 13-year-old at a local food store.

"There are real lives behind the crime data numbers," Norman said. "As a police department, our number one job is public safety to respond when harm is caused, and to investigate and bring those responsible for harm to the justice system. We do our best to go above and beyond by engaging with youth, mentoring, and working with community partners to give young ones in our community positive outlets. But we can only do so much."

Mayor Johnson echoed Norman's sentiment, calling on everyone to be part of the effort to end violence.

"Every person in Milwaukee can add to the city’s safety," Johnson said.

