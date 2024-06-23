Wheels whir and cyclists pedal to win the Downer Classic

MILWAUKEE — Bicyclists peddled hard in the annual Cafe Hollander Otto Wenz Downer Classic, a circuit that spans from Downer Ave. to Park Place, then to Lake Drive and along Bradford Ave.

This is the classic's 45th year holding the race and is part of the fifteenth season of the Kwik Trip Tour of America's Dairyland.

"Just adds a little extra spice to the race," said Lai King Moy, from Tour of America's Dairyland. "We will race in all weather unless it is dangerous."

Locals, family and cycling enthusiasts all braved the weather to watch the racers speed around the East Side.

