What you should know: Navigating Milwaukee winter weather

With winter weather in Wisconsin, it is important to plan ahead to ensure safety when outdoors.

Tips from DPW on navigating the roads during snowy weather:



Plan on driving on main transportation routes as much as possible

Slow down and provide extra space for braking

Give salt trucks space, stay back from the trucks to ensure the salt hits the ground and not your car

Follow alternate-side parking rules, along with giving extra space when parking near driveways, alleys, and intersections.

Do not shovel snow back into the street - this can be considered littering and could lead to a citation

Only travel if necessary

What to expect in regards to snow removal, according to DPW:

Overnight, salt trucks with plows were working to clear main streets. Packer plows will come in to push back snow on residential streets throughout the day, and salt trucks will follow. DPW says crews will continue to work throughout the day and overnight.

Darren McCollester

What to know: Parking

According to the DPW, a snow emergency will not be declared tonight, Saturday, Feb. 15. The DPW reminds people to follow street parking signs and to park as close to the curb as possible. Updates will be posted on the City website.

Brazil Photo Press/CON Streets with no posted time restrictions are fair game to park all day and in compliance with overnight parking rules. Happy parking!

What to know: Garbage collection

DPW says there is no garbage and recycling collection scheduled for this weekend. Service should resume Monday, depending on wind chill. Crews will work extended hours to catch up on service delays. Information on scheduled collection can be found here.

Milwaukee received 4.2 inches of snow overnight, Friday, Feb. 14, measured at Milwaukee International Airport.

