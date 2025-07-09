What you need to know as the Harley-Davidson Homecoming comes to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts will descend on Milwaukee this weekend for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, with Veterans Park serving as the central hub for the celebration.

If you're planning to attend the festival, there are multiple transportation options available.

Motorcycle riders will find complimentary first-come, first-served parking at Veterans Park.

For those driving cars, the festival recommends finding parking near the park. Accessible parking is available at the War Memorial just south of Veterans Park.

Rideshare users can be picked up and dropped off near the intersection of Prospect and Mason.

Public transportation options include bus routes 30 or 14 from the east side or north side, route 15 from the South Shore, and route 33, which runs down Vliet Street into Wauwatosa and West Allis.

Bryan Tynes, general manager of Milwaukee Harley-Davidson, has been riding motorcycles since childhood and plans to take advantage of the motorcycle parking at the event.

"So I'm probably going to take a street glide, that's one of my favorite bikes to ride, cause the parking is easier, they've got parking there close to the events," Tynes said. "It's very, very convenient every year I've been to the rally."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Tickets are still available on Harley-Davidson's website, but prices will increase on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Veterans Park will host headliners including Hank Williams Jr. on Friday and Chris Stapleton on Saturday.

While Veterans Park is the main festival location, events will also take place at the Harley Museum, Powertrain Operations Factory, and company headquarters.

The museum campus will offer both free concerts and attractions with food vendors, as well as ticketed events.

Tynes' dealership, Milwaukee Harley-Davidson, will host free concerts with food vendors throughout the weekend.

"I think it's a great honor, because again, all the dealerships have the same product. We all sell the same motorcycles, the same clothes, but what we have the opportunity to do is build relationships with people," Tynes said. "I have friends all over the world who ride Harleys, so this gives us the opportunity to build relationships with all the people who are coming here and just see where it goes in the future."

The Homecoming Festival runs Thursday through Sunday evening.

Full Schedule

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

