MILWAUKEE — This week, people in Milwaukee started to notice red tape at the top of the BMO Tower Downtown.

The window that is taped is on the building's north side, right next to the BMO logo.

With the potential of broken glass on top of a 25-story building, TMJ4 decided to reach out to see if the building was still safe to walk near.

Downtown Milwaukee reporter, Brendyn Jones first made a call to the Department of Neighborhood Services to see if they had any more information on the glass.

What is this red tape covering glass at the BMO Tower?

A DNS representative told TMJ4 they had no records of the potential crack, but would look into it. Later in the day, they called back saying they'd be sending an inspector out to the building to check on the glass.

Next, Jones tried calling BMO representatives, both nationally and locally but got to voicemails. Finally, TMJ4 was able to get in contact with the Chief Marketing Officer at Ingrens, the building's developer.

Ingrens says that there is a crack in the glass that was noticed earlier in the week. While they are unsure what caused the damage, they say the window company has already ordered a replacement and the tape secures the glass.

They say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

DNS told TMJ4 they will follow up with the results of the inspection when it is complete.

