What could Milwaukee look like without I-794? Milwaukeeans react to augmented reality renderings

The WisDOT is evaluating options for the future of I-794 which rises above the Third Ward in Milwaukee.

The group, Rethink 794 is campaigning for the state to demolish the highway, so the space can be developed into a neighborhood.

"I see all these blocks used as retail, apartment, offices, manufacturing, working," Said John Everitt, from Rethink 794.

He helped create new augmented reality renderings for the group. Those renderings can be found on their website.

"Change is always good," said Audrey Creighton, who was walking by the Milwaukee Public Market.

She has lived in Milwaukee for decades and has seen a lot of change. Creighton says she's excited about the possibility of Milwaukee without I-794.

The trees and open spaces caught Creighton's eyes, but she thinks it could worsen traffic downtown.

But some folks like I-794 in Milwaukee.

"I travel around the country as an airline pilot, so I’m in cities all over the country all the time," said Robert Carlson, he feels like it's one of the better interchanges in the country. "This is one of the easiest ones."

Carlson says he doesn't think Milwaukee would benefit from I-794 being demolished, and it could deter tourism.

WisDOT is still in its concept design phase of the project, and Rethink 794 says the next WisDot meeting on the topic is in December.



