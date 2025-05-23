West Milwaukee police seek help locating missing 14-year-old girl

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. — West Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Anijah E. Garcia was last seen around 11 p.m. on May 19, 2025, near 47th Street and Locust Street, police said.

Her parents reported her missing on Thursday, May 22, and told police she is a habitual runaway who has previously met people online. In a past incident, she was found in Minnesota and returned to her biological father.

Police said Anijah has shut down all her social media accounts and no longer has a phone or any other known means of communication.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black T-shirt, black ripped jeans, and white tennis shoes. She is about 5-foot-1, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair styled in red and black braids.

Anyone with information or who comes into contact with Anijah is asked to contact their local police department and the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151. The case number is 25-004357.

