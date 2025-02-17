West Allis water main break leaves mobile home community without water

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A water main break just north of Greenfield Avenue on Highway 100 required crews to work in below-freezing temperatures to fix the issue.

Lanes were reduced from three to one for a few blocks as crews worked on the road.

The city had to shut off water access while the work was being done, which impacted Mayfair Village, a mobile park community on Highway 100.

"We have about 120 lots in the court alone," said Jane Styza, one of the owners of Mayfair Village. "And everyone is without water right now."

One of those residents is Steven Henry Valentine.

"I had to buy extra water just to flush the toilet," Henry Valentine said. "No showers, no shaving, no water at all. Just hoping they get it fixed soon."

Tenants were told that water would be restored by Monday night at 6 p.m. Styza says she understands the community's irritation.

"It gets frustrating," Styza said. "You get tons of calls saying, 'I have no water, and my heat tape has gone out.' You just gotta solve the problems and try to make them happy as best as you can."

TMJ4 reached out to the interim city administrator in West Allis but had not heard back by the time the story was published.

Henry Valentine says the water main break is just part of the deal living here in Wisconsin.

"The things you have to put up with in Wisconsin weather," Henry Valentine said. "Hopefully they get it done, though. If I have to go another day, I'm worried about the pipes freezing, then it's going to cost plenty of money."

