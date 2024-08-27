West Allis police chase ends in rollover crash; driver arrested, officers injured

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — A 24-year-old was arrested after leading West Allis Police officers on a chase on Sunday.

Just before midnight, West Allis Police observed a speeding vehicle and attempted to stop it.

Police say the driver fled, leading officers on a chase. The driver entered I-894 southbound at W. Greenfield Ave. and exited at W. Lincoln Ave, before losing control of their vehicle.

Their vehicle crashed through fencing and rolled over back into the southbound lanes of I-894.

The driver, a 24-year-old, and their 18-year-old passenger were taken into custody and transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

The driver was arrested for multiple charges, including OWI-causing injury, fleeing from police, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of THC.

The passenger was treated for injuries but was not arrested, receiving only a municipal citation for possession of THC, according to police.

Two officers were injured, one while approaching the crashed vehicle on foot, and another while assisting the first officer. Both were taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries.

