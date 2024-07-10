WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — Back in February, Piece of Love Bakery in West Allis suffered a devastating hit-and-run that destroyed a major part of the business.

Owner Ana Gonzalez says she tried to stay open but just couldn’t do it and in March, she had to temporarily shut down.

Luckily, through the work of her team and her perseverance, things are finally turning around.

“We had to look at other ways to make sure our customers don't forget about us and also a way to still succeed towards the goals that I have for the business,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez didn’t have to go too far to make that happen.

“I decided to get a bus and convert it into a mobile coffee shop,” said Gonzalez.

Her new addition, Elevate, is parked just down the street from the bakery.

Since its grand opening on Saturday, Gonzalez says she's been busy but grateful.

"Since the accident, it's been five months and since we closed, it's been four months. So, honestly just seeing their faces again, it's amazing, and knowing that they're still supporting me after all this time is great,” said Gonzalez.

West Allis business still recovering from hit-and-run, opens mobile coffee shop

Regular customers like Andrea Quevedo and Guiller Torrijos say they couldn't wait to return.

“It feels good because if I was in her shoes, I would really love for people to come and support me and feel like I'm making an impact. She's doing it all by herself and she's doing it well," said Quevedo.

"Just being here and supporting her, I feel like it's what we should all do because at the end of the day, it's a local business. She's giving back to the community by just being here," said Torrijos.

Gonzalez says she still doesn't have a timeline for when repairs can begin, as she's still waiting for her insurance to approve the work.

But, as her coffee truck makes its way across the Milwaukee area, she's hopeful for what's to come.

"I really hope that they can give us a try and then they can see why so many people and regulars in our community love us," said Gonzalez.

