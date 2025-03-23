‘We’re all responsible’: Milwaukee mother calls for citywide action after week of shootings

MILWAUKEE — A recent string of shootings in Milwaukee has left families grieving and community advocates calling for action.

On Monday, Trinika Walker, the founder of Stop the Violence 53206, drove past a crime scene at 25th and Capitol. She said police tape surrounded a McDonald’s parking lot following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

“It’s very hard to go outside and see that half a block away from your house,” Walker recalled.

Kaylee Staral Trinika Walker is the founder of Stop the Violence 53206.

The incident was just one of many. Over the past week, Milwaukee Police say at least 22 people have been shot in Milwaukee — the youngest victim just 8 years old.

For Walker, every new shooting is a painful reminder. She lost both her son, 17-year-old William Earl Davis Jr., and her grandson, 3-year-old A'kai William Stilo, to gun violence.

Trinika Walker 17-year-old William Earl Davis Jr. (left) and 3-year-old A'kai William Stilo (right).

“Just on 14th and Atkinson a few days ago — two guys shot,” she said. “I can’t help but think of my son. When I see it on the news or Facebook, I can’t help but go back to those days when I got that phone call.”

Despite recent shootings, the latest Milwaukee Police Department data shows that both homicides and non-fatal shootings are down more than 30 percent compared to this time in 2023.

But for those affected, the numbers are more than statistics — they’re people.

One of the most recent victims, Brenisha Butcher, a mother of four, was shot and killed Sunday while picking up her sister from Bar 107. Her daughter, Breisha Butcher, spoke to TMJ4 News earlier this week.

“She was a very funny person, loving person,” Breisha said. “She would do anything for anybody. If she had it, you had it.”

TMJ4 News Brenisha Butcher

In the wake of the shooting, an alderwoman confirmed that the bar has since permanently closed.

Amid the continuing violence, community organizations are stepping up.

On Saturday morning, Safe and Sound, a Milwaukee nonprofit, held a community cleanup effort aimed at reclaiming neighborhood spaces.

Meanwhile, Walker continues her mission through her own nonprofit, Stop the Violence 53206. For the past two years, she has hosted Safe Zone Summer Camps, creating activities in the park where children can play safely.

Trinika Walker Safe Zone Summer Camp

“It’s about coming up with ways we can stay away from the guns and gun violence,” Walker explained.

When asked who’s responsible for making change happen, Walker was clear.

“Everybody,” she said. “Not just one side of Milwaukee. Not just one community, not just one ZIP code. Not just the leaders, not just parents, not just youth — we’re all responsible.”

As summer approaches, Walker is planning her next youth camp and is currently seeking funding to support it.

To help support her mission, you can visit her GoFundMe.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip