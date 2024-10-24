We Energies to host 'Great Cookie Book Taste Off' ahead of annual release

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is hosting its “Great Cookie Book Taste Off” today ahead of its annual Cookie Book release next week.

What is the We Energies Cookie Book?

The 2024 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates childhood memories with 37 recipes from home bakers across the state. In addition to the recipes, the book features a story from each baker about their cookie.

How does the “taste off” work?

Teams will taste cookies from this year’s book and will be asked to guess the ingredients.

Who is judging?

This year's judges include Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, Judge Derek Mosely, and We Energies President Mike Hooper. TMJ4’s Susan Kim will also be in attendance.

The event will be filled with delicious cookies, fun, and some special surprises along the way!

When will the book be available?

The book is set to be available online Friday, Nov. 1, and at distribution events across the state throughout November.

You can find the 2024 Cookie Book distribution schedule here.

