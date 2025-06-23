"We do not want this"; Milwaukee residents protest bombing of Iran nuclear sites

MILWAUKEE — Two protests unfolded in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday as demonstrators condemned U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and warned of further escalation.

Despite an extreme heat warning across Milwaukee County, dozens of people, including members of Peace Action Wisconsin, gathered outside the Federal Building on East Wisconsin Avenue.

“I joined for the first time two weeks ago. I just reached my breaking point with what’s going on in Gaza, and I couldn’t stay silent. That’s why I’m here,” said protester Chris Broms through tears.

TMJ4 News Chris Broms

Demonstrators voiced opposition to the U.S. government, President Trump, and Israeli military actions.

Among several calls to action, Peace Action Wisconsin urged Congress to support War Powers Resolutions in both chambers and to end U.S. weapons funding to Israel.

The U.S. airstrikes followed a week of open conflict between Israel and Iran, which began after Israel launched a series of attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure.

Jim Carpenter, co-chair of Peace Action Wisconsin, said the group opposes violence from all sides.

“I hope no more war between Iran and Israel,” Carpenter said. “We need a world without war—period.”

TMJ4 News Jim Carpenter

About an hour after the first protest, members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered at Zeidler Square to echo a similar message.

Protesters held signs, chanted, and urged attendees to contact elected officials.

“We are sending a very clear message that we do not want war with Iran,” said organizer Robert Penner. “It doesn’t matter about the weather or time of day—people are going to be here because it’s a crucial moment.”

TMJ4 News Robert Penner

Both groups said they plan to continue organizing and applying pressure on lawmakers.

Another protest is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Cathedral Square.

