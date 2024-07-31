'We can't be scared to fail': Cudahy testing new solar streetlight pilot program

CUDAHY, Wisc. — Frank Miller and Tim Birkel work for the city they grew up in.

So, when it comes to the future of the community, they feel invested.

"There's a surprising number of people who want you to try some new things and look for ways to improve the city and improve their lives," said Frank Miller, Director of Public Works & Water, City of Cudahy.

That led them to solar streetlights, an idea they were drawn to after seeing positive results in other cities.

"Most people always think about their little solar streetlight in their yard, this is not the same thing. This is like a streetlight that is on steroids, compared to that little guy," said Tim Birkel, Engineering Supervisor, City of Cudahy.

Birkel says the city budgets $360,000 per year for roadway street lighting.

If this pilot program pans out, he says the savings could be a game-changer for his neighbors.

"Time will tell, that's why we're doing it as a test and we will see and hopefully, this works for the city," said Birkel.

Right now, the city plans to monitor the lamp's progress through the end of the year.

Miller says if it is successful, they will slowly install more lights around the city.

"We can't be scared to fail. We've got to try some stuff and if it doesn't work, we get a little egg on our face. But, as long as the egg on our face is a single light and it's not a half-million dollar project that fails. Let's try the easy stuff and see if it works and then move forward," said Miller.

