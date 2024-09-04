We Black We Golf celebrates 4th annual Midwest Golf Open

We Black We Golf is celebrating its 4th annual Midwest Golf Open.

The three-day event kicks off on Friday, September 6, and runs through Sunday, September 8. The main event is Saturday at the Brown Deer Golf Course.

Festivities include not only golf but also food, games, a concert, and plenty of fellowship.

We Black We Golf is a volunteer-based social organization that uses the game of golf to create awareness around the sport while promoting personal and professional development through networking and philanthropy.

Complete newcomers are welcome to learn the basics of the game, train with highly skilled mentors, and golf on some of Wisconsin's premier courses.

"We're introducing people to the game and hopefully evolving them to a point where they can become good enough to join golf clubs," says Richard Badger, Director of We Black We Golf.

Steph Brown Director Richard Badger

We Black We Golf has 7,000 members across the United States and Africa, with its origin in Milwaukee.

The organization welcomes volunteers and donations as it works to expand programming for youth training, exposure, and infrastructure support.

