Wauwatosa School Board votes to make MPS merger research public

WAUWATOSA — A proposed merger of the Wauwatosa and some Milwaukee public schools was the focus of a special meeting of the Tosa School Board on Tuesday.

Board members voted to make public the legal research into the possibility that had been kept private due to client-attorney privilege.

Watch: Wauwatosa School District solicits legal opinion on merging with some MPS schools

Wauwatosa School District solicits legal opinion on merging with some MPS schools

Some board members said the reason for looking into this option is because of declining enrollment and birth rates in both Wauwatosa and Milwaukee.

It comes as a $60-million dollar referendum to keep all of Tosa's nine elementary schools open awaits voters in November.

