Waterford woman claims $2 million-winning scratch ticket

MADISON, Wisc. — A Waterford woman won big after buying a lucky scratch ticket!

Jenifer Barker bought a $2 million instant-winning Cash Explosion ticket from Kwik Trip on 10923 W. Lapham St. in West Allis.

The Wisconsin Lottery says Barker is the game's first top prize winner since it launched in August 2024.

Not only was Barker a winner, but the West Allis Kwik Trip is on a lucky streak of its own. So far this year, the store has also sold two $10,000 winning scratch tickets. Since 2020, it has sold other big winning scratch tickets, including four $10,000 winners, one $20,000 winner, a $1 million winner, and a $2 million winner.

Lottery officials say for selling the winning Cash Explosion ticket, the West Allis Kwik Trip will also receive a $40,000 bonus.

