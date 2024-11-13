Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Waterford woman claims $2 million-winning scratch ticket

Jenifer Barker made the lucky purchase at a Kwik Trip in West Allis
Lottery
Wisconsin Lottery
Lottery
Posted
and last updated

MADISON, Wisc. — A Waterford woman won big after buying a lucky scratch ticket!

Jenifer Barker bought a $2 million instant-winning Cash Explosion ticket from Kwik Trip on 10923 W. Lapham St. in West Allis.

The Wisconsin Lottery says Barker is the game's first top prize winner since it launched in August 2024.

Not only was Barker a winner, but the West Allis Kwik Trip is on a lucky streak of its own. So far this year, the store has also sold two $10,000 winning scratch tickets. Since 2020, it has sold other big winning scratch tickets, including four $10,000 winners, one $20,000 winner, a $1 million winner, and a $2 million winner.

Lottery officials say for selling the winning Cash Explosion ticket, the West Allis Kwik Trip will also receive a $40,000 bonus.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo