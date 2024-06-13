Watch Now
Water rescue at Bradford Beach; two recovered offshore, according to MFD

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 13, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Two people were recovered offshore during a water rescue at Bradford Beach in Milwaukee Thursday afternoon, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Both are being evaluated by Emergency Medical Services.

It's unclear if either were injured.

TMJ4 is working to learn more information.

