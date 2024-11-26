Warming shelters among list of resources families say will be essential this winter

Community members are gearing up for the cold months ahead. TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with families ahead of the temperature drop. Many said they’re actually ready and even excited about it.

“You know, if you live in Wisconsin, it should be cold sometimes right,” said Eric Goelz.

Eric and his wife Colleen were out on a walk with their grandson. They said they’re a hockey family and love to get out and enjoy winter activities as much as possible.

“We walk every day regardless of the weather, 10 below it doesn’t matter, we’re out walking every day,” said Coleen Goelz.

“Ice fishing, snowmobiling, these are things that our state loves to do and we want to see people enjoy them,” said Eric.

Enjoying the outdoors is something Kora Aplin and her family can relate to. Kora, who was out walking her kids to daycare with her husband, said morning walks as a family are some of her favorite things to do. However, Kora does prefer it to be a bit warmer for the kids' sake.

“A little bit cold,” said Kora. “I don’t know if you can see the little guys but we walk them to daycare and it’s a little sad that that’s coming to an end.”

On the bright side, as the temperatures drop, Kora’s excitement for the holidays has gone up.

“It’s also like the holidays so it kind of like triggers that coming,” said Kora. “So, I don’t know, mixed emotions. Probably more like it’s too soon.”

Both families said the best thing you can do is just bundle up and find ways to stay warm during whatever you decide to do this winter.

“Bundling up and getting outside even if it is really cold,” said Kora. “Again, especially with the little ones it helps with like energy burning, and sleep. If you can’t get outside, get movement inside, sunlight do what you can.”

“You just gotta dress for it, it’s not that hard,” said Eric. “Long underwear, warm coats, hats, gloves.”

Warming shelters are also a great resource for beating the cold. Several have opened again across the city of Milwaukee.

These four warming shelters will be open nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Guest House of Milwaukee, at 1216 N. 13th St.

Unity Lutheran Church, at 1025 E. Oklahoma Ave.

St. Benedict the Moor Parish, at 930 W. State St.

Repairers of the Breach, at 1335 W. Vliet St.

These centers will be open until the end of March 2025.

You can visit the City of Milwaukee's website for more information on cold weather safety and warming shelter. You can also visit 211’s website for more information on warming centers in the greater Milwaukee area. For information on overnight shelter locations, call 211.

