VP Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee Wednesday as part of nationwide economic opportunity tour

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

It's part of her nationwide economic opportunity tour, and her fourth visit to the state this year. It's her eighth visit since being sworn into office.

Harris will make a stop at Discovery World to highlight the Biden-Harris administration's economic policies. Milwaukee is the third stop on her tour.

At each stop, Harris will highlight how the administration says they have built opportunities, supported communities and provided historic investments, with an emphasis on the success of Black small business owners.

Wednesday, Harris is expected to participate in a moderated conversation with author, comedian and radio show host D.L. Hughley. She's expected to be joined by several administration officials, members of congress and local leaders before heading to Chicago for a campaign event.

Harris is expected to arrive at Discovery World around 12:40 p.m.

