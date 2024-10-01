Voters say anticipation is high for the first and likely only vice presidential debate

Tuesday night, the vice presidential candidates will go head-to-head in likely their only debate before Election Day.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with voters ahead of the debate. Many shared that this is the most excited they’ve ever been for a vice presidential debate.

Watch: Voters anticipating Vice Presidential debate.

Asking voters about the upcoming Vice Presidential debate

“Well, normally I wouldn’t key into a vice presidential debate,” said voter Jason Fry. “You know, it’s the vice president but I feel like this year people want to know about, at least I want to know about, these other two people.”

Fry said the main reason his anticipation has built so much is because he believes the stakes are so high and that the role these vice presidents could potentially carry holds a different weight than ever before.

TMJ4 Jason Fry is looking forward to the Vice Presidential Debate.

“As we saw the vice presidential candidate has now become the presidential nominee,” said Fry. “Normally, it’s kind of theoretical where it’s like the vice president just sits in the corner. But this year I think maybe they’ll be able to do even more.”

Another voter, Adam Coon said he is looking forward to the debate because there is still so much to learn about who the nominees are and how they’ll articulate whatever it is they stand for.

“I actually know very little about each party’s candidates so yeah I want to get to know who I am voting for,” said Coon.

Both Fry and Coon said this race to the White House has been unlike any other. They said with all the twists and turns that have happened so far a chance to receive a bit more clarity is one they won’t be passing up.

“With JD Vance, I mean, Donald Trump says a lot of things,” said Fry “So, is he going to kind of back up all the crazy stuff that Donald Trump is saying or is he going to kind of just try to move past that like I don’t know what’s going on over there. As far as Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, I feel like Walz is just kind of like this happy guy just going out there friendly Minnesotan, Midwestern guy and he’s just going to reinforce the pants where she’s seen a little weaker.”

You can catch coverage starting at 7 p.m. on TMJ4.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip