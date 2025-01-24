Volunteers with Evolve Community prepare hundreds of care kits for the homeless

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of volunteers are joining together to serve some of the city's most vulnerable communities. Volunteers with Evolve Community Inc. will be handing out care packages to people experiencing homelessness across the city.

TMJ4

The organization, based out of Evolve Community Church, is hosting its 4th Annual Evolve Day, a special day initially recognized by Mayor Cavalier Johnson on January 29, 2022.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with Meg Donovan, the volunteer event coordinator for Evolve Community. Donovan said compassion for others is the backbone of the Evolve Day mission.

TMJ4 News

“I think it sounds cliché, but it’s honestly our love for people,” said Donovan. “That isn’t our church motto for no reason. We love people because we love God, and we want to serve them. We know there is such a big need, and we have the resources, so that’s what drives us.”

This year, volunteers will be packing backpacks with care kits, hygiene products, and items like hats and gloves. They will distribute the care packages to communities across the city. The goal is to get them in the hands of 450 people in need.

Watch: Volunteers with Evolve Community prepare hundreds of care kits for homeless:

Volunteers with Evolve Community prepare care packages for the homeless

“We have Evolve Church members who are here volunteering,” said Donovan. “We have people from the city of Milwaukee volunteering and different organizations that have partnered with us and just have a stake in helping the homeless community. It’s really beautiful because so many different people from so many different walks of life are coming together to serve the people of Milwaukee. We’re so happy that we get to be the hub for that.”

TMJ4

Donovan said they are always collecting donations and that contributions will play a significant role in positively affecting the lives of those in need. If you would like to donate to support Evolve Community, you can visit their website at this link.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip