Volunteers place nearly 30-thousand flags for 5th annual Field of Flags

Memorial Day is a special time for families to gather and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Many families will head to the War Memorial Center for the 5th annual Field of Flags. Nearly 30,000 flags ahve been hand placed at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center, all thanks to hundreds of volunteers who gave their time to make it happen.

Volunteers placed more than 6,000 flags each day since Monday.

TMJ4 spoke with army veteran Dan Buttery, who is the president and CEO of the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. He says there was no shortage of flags, volunteers or motivation to complete this task.

"There's really no memorials like this in the country," Buttery says. "27,316, when all the flags are in place. That's every Wisconsinite who has been killed in action going back to and including the Civil War."

A ceremony will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m.

You can stop by and see the end result, or head to the beer garden to support the war memorial. A commemorative beer is being offered to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. All proceeds will go to support the war memorial's non profit.

Last year, it raised around $85,000.

