Volunteers pick up trash to celebrate Earth Day

Saturday was the 29th annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper spring cleanup, and volunteers from all over pitched in to help collect trash.

At each location, there were piles of black garbage bags filled with plastic bottles, cigarette butts and all types of things that make waterways dirty.

"We are lucky to have a lot of water in Milwaukee, and I think keeping it clean should be a top priority to keeping our community healthy," said volunteer Lizzy King.

This year the clean-up took place at over 90 spots along the rivers running throughout Milwuakee, Ozaukee and Washington counties, but it was not just along rivers. The volunteers could be seen picking up trash along the Oak Leaf Trail, the sides of streets and many other spots.

Last year, there were over 4,000 volunteers and they cleaned up over 100,000 pounds of trash!

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip