MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Thirty-five years into the annual tradition, the Salvation Army's Christmas Day Feast remains a community favorite among volunteers and attendees alike.

More than 400 volunteers spent Christmas Day at the Baird Center, serving a hearty meal to thousands of visitors.

“It’s been wonderful,” participant Ronald Jarps said. “Seeing, getting out, and meeting people is a great—one of the highlights of being here."

TMJ4 News

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin asked volunteer Leah Noid why she decided to take part with her family.

Watch: Volunteers help feed thousands at Salvation Army's Christmas Day feast

Volunteers help feed thousands at Salvation Army's Christmas Day feast

“I need my children and our community and our family to understand, especially for the Christmas season, it’s about people,” Noid said. “It’s not about the things that you get; it’s about the relationships you have.”

TMJ4 News

“Being a Christian family, this is love in action,” she added. “This is what love thy neighbor looks like.”

Noid was among many parents teaching their children through experience the importance of offering a helping hand.

It’s a lesson young volunteer Mason Lockheart, there with his own mother, seemed to understand well.

"We don't want them to be outside in the cold,” the fifth-grader said. “We just need to help them because we can't all get what we want."

TMJ4 News

In addition to the sit-down meal, which included turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread, green beans, and dessert, participants were also given gifts to take home for the holiday.

The event is considered Wisconsin's largest Christmas Day meal and is presented by Advocate Aurora Health.

Other sponsors include Ascension, the Baird Center, Bimbo Bakeries, Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Hunger Task Force, Kiwanis, Levy, Milwaukee County Transit System, Roundy’s/Pick 'n Save, Sysco, and the We Energies Foundation.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip