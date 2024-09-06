Vivent Health clients are excited that local restaurants are helping fight HIV

MILWAUKEE — Good food and a good cause are two things that always bring people together. Vivent Health hopes to accomplish that on Thursday, September 12, with their Dine Out For Life event.

Vivent, which has been battling the HIV epidemic for decades, has partnered with 14 local restaurants, and for one night, a portion of every sale will go to the Vivent Health Food Pantry.

Here are the 14 participating restaurants and bars:



Amilinda

Antigua

Bavette

Beerline Cafe

Brass Monkey

Cubanitas

Flour Girl & Flame

Fluid

La Cage Club

Mi Casa Su Cafe

Ono Kine Grindz

The Pasta Tree Restaurant and Wine Bar

POP

Vier North

Amilinda, a Spanish and Portuguese-inspired dinner restaurant participated last year and will do so again in 2024. Gregory León is the owner and executive chef.

"We all need food to survive," León said. "It's a necessity of life."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Gregory León is the owner and executive chef of Amilinda, the restaurant. He is participating in the Dine Out For Life event, where restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Vivent Health Food Pantry

That necessity is known at Vivent Health. Bill Bearder has been a patient with Vivent Health for over a decade, ever since he learned he was HIV positive.

"It was scary," Bearder said. "I didn't know what to expect, how people would react."

Bill says after coming to Vivent Health, his healthcare experience changed.

"Here, you're a person," Bearder said. "You're more than a client, you're a friend, you're almost family."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Bill Bearder has been a Vivent Health client for over a decade. He says Vivent changed his healthcare experience after being diagnosed with HIV, he's excited that the community will come together for Vivent Health's Dine Out For Life

Bill is one of the hundreds of people who use the food pantry every month, and he's just one person who'll benefit from Thursday's event.

But Back at Amilinda, León isn't just participating in the fundraiser. He tells TMJ4 he'll benefit too.

Watch: Vivent Health helps support the fight against HIV.

Vivent Health clients are excited that local restaurants are helping fight HIV

"I'm going to share something with you guys that I haven't really shared before," León told TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones. "I am also, HIV positive, I get a lot of my care at Vivent Health."

León says he hasn't always been eager to share his diagnosis, because of the negative stigma around the disease. But, he knows how much visibility and philanthropy can help.

"Every dollar that you donate is helping me," León said. "It allows me to come to work and cook for you and help you celebrate."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip