Villard Plaza residents invited to weigh in on North 36th Street gathering space plans

MILWAUKEE — Residents of the Villard Plaza community are invited to share their input on plans to convert a section of North 36th Street into a public gathering space.

An open house runs from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Villard Square Neighborhood Library, 5190 N. 35th St.

The Villard Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) explains their "visioning plan encompasses a diverse range of projects aimed at revitalizing our district into a vibrant urban center. At the core of our vision lies our collaborative charrette, serving as a guiding light toward our shared goals.”

Alderwoman Andrea Pratt of District 1 encourages residents to attend, emphasizing the importance of community input in shaping future improvements.

“It is important to attend and have your voice heard about the improvements you want to see made in our community. The BID leadership team values your opinion and would love to have you there to hear your ideas,” Alderwoman Pratt said.

